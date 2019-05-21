Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Avoids charge for weekend incident
Elliott was detained but eventually released without charge Sunday morning at a music festival in Las Vegas, NFL.com reports.
For a player that has served a six-game suspension due to violations of the personal conduct policy, Elliott likely will be scrutinized by the NFL for this incident with a security guard. That said, it appears to be minor in nature, as evidenced by team president Stephen Jones telling Todd Archer of ESPN.com that the incident won't affect negotiations with the running back on a long-term deal. One of a handful of Cowboys approaching the end of their rookie contracts, Elliott has racked up 5,247 yards from scrimmage on 1,003 touches and 34 touchdowns in 40 career games.
