Elliott (calf) wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports
Earlier Wednesday, there was an expectation that Elliott would be limited, as he has been for the previous three weeks while managing a bruised calf. According to Jon Machota of The Athletic, Elliott kicked off practice Wednesday by doing some resistance training on the side, seemingly backing up that assumption that he would be limited. However, Elliott managed to do enough to avoid the first practice report of Week 17 entirely. With his health seemingly not a concern, Elliott appears set to handle his typical workload of roughly 20 touches per game Sunday against the Giants.
