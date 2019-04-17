Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Awaiting decision on fifth-year option

Executive Stephen Jones said the Cowboys expect to pick up the fifth-year option on Elliott before the May 3 deadline, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Since he was selected with the fourth overall pick in the 2016 draft, Elliott is the sole player with more than a 1,000 touches -- 1,003, to be exact -- en route to 5,247 yards from scrimmage and 34 touchdowns in 40 games. Such production makes the Cowboys' upcoming decision a no-brainer, especially with DeMarcus Lawrence's extension out of the way. Aside from Lawrence and Elliott, the team also may seek to lock Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper into long-term deals.