Elliott (knee) is listed as active Sunday at Minnesota, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Elliott is available for the first time since Week 7, when he initially suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain and a thigh bruise. Benefitting from a Week 9 bye, he'll miss just two games as a result, but his workload Sunday remains to be seen as he plays with a brace on his right knee. Tony Pollard fared well in place of Elliott during the latter's absence, recording 275 yards from scrimmage and four rushing TDs on 40 touches. Consequently, Elliott could play second fiddle to Pollard out of the Cowboys backfield, a reality that makes him tough to trust for production.
