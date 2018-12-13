Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Back practicing Thursday
Elliott (shoulder) will participate in Thursday's practice, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Elliott appeared on the Cowboys' initial Week 15 injury report with a sore shoulder, but his absence from Wednesday's practice was characterized as more of a maintenance day than anything. The running back's presence at practice a day later supports that notion, though it won't be known until after the session concludes whether Elliott was a limited or full participant. Either way, Elliott is in no danger of missing Sunday's game against the Colts and should again be on tap for a sizable workload after logging a season-high 40 touches in the Week 14 win over the Eagles.
More News
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Dealing with shoulder injury•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Feeling OK following neck injury•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Receives 40 touches•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Productive all-around stat line•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Not listed on injury report•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...
-
Week 15 Game Previews
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Coming off disappointing performances, Mitch Trubisky and Jared Goff are good bets to bounce...