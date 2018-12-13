Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Back practicing Thursday

Elliott (shoulder) will participate in Thursday's practice, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Elliott appeared on the Cowboys' initial Week 15 injury report with a sore shoulder, but his absence from Wednesday's practice was characterized as more of a maintenance day than anything. The running back's presence at practice a day later supports that notion, though it won't be known until after the session concludes whether Elliott was a limited or full participant. Either way, Elliott is in no danger of missing Sunday's game against the Colts and should again be on tap for a sizable workload after logging a season-high 40 touches in the Week 14 win over the Eagles.

More News
Our Latest Stories