Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Big game in loss to Jets

Elliott carried the ball 28 times for 105 yards and a touchdown while catching five of six targets for 47 yards in Sunday's 24-22 loss to the Jets.

Even with the Cowboys missing both starting tackles from their vaunted offensive line, Elliott still ran for at least 100 yards for the third time in six games and scored his fifth rushing TD. He's been the one consistent element in the Dallas offense this season, but Elliott will have his work cut out for him in Week 7 against a stingy Eagles front seven.