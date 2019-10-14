Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Big game in loss to Jets
Elliott carried the ball 28 times for 105 yards and a touchdown while catching five of six targets for 47 yards in Sunday's 24-22 loss to the Jets.
Even with the Cowboys missing both starting tackles from their vaunted offensive line, Elliott still ran for at least 100 yards for the third time in six games and scored his fifth rushing TD. He's been the one consistent element in the Dallas offense this season, but Elliott will have his work cut out for him in Week 7 against a stingy Eagles front seven.
More News
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Solid numbers in loss•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Bottled up on ground•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Piles up 139 scrimmage yards•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Won't face limited snap count•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Dominates in workhorse role•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Gearing up for increased workload•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Early Waivers: Jets taking off
With Sam Darnold back from his illness, Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder looked like difference...
-
Week 6 Winners and Losers
Patrick Mahomes has come back to the pack and is overshadowed by hotter quarterbacks in Week...
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Expectations for Hill
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6, including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 6.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Worth the hype
Kyler Murray started to show his upside last week, but he's ready to take his game to a whole...