Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Big workload in loss
Elliott ran for 97 yards on 24 carries against Seattle on Sunday, adding four catches for 21 yards on seven targets.
Elliott couldn't find the end zone Sunday, but that was more the result of surrounding circumstances than anything under his control. Elliott played most of the game without elite left tackle Tyron Smith, and the Seahawks defense was at much greater strength than a week ago with K.J. Wright and Bobby Wagner at fuller health. That Dak Prescott and the Dallas passing game got nothing going resulted in both stuttering drives and stacked fronts for Elliott. He gets a tough draw against Philadelphia on the road in Week 17, which is bad timing for a Dallas offense headed downward at the moment.
More News
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Set for 'significant touches' in Week 16•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Reinstated to roster•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Returns to practice Wednesday•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: May not get full workload Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Moves to exempt list•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Will report to team Monday•
-
Week 17 Early Waiver Targets
Playing Fantasy Football in Week 17 isn't for the faint of heart. Luckily, Dave Richard has...
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Update
There are plenty of injuries to look out for in Championship week. Here's the latest on who...
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...