Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Big workload in loss

Elliott ran for 97 yards on 24 carries against Seattle on Sunday, adding four catches for 21 yards on seven targets.

Elliott couldn't find the end zone Sunday, but that was more the result of surrounding circumstances than anything under his control. Elliott played most of the game without elite left tackle Tyron Smith, and the Seahawks defense was at much greater strength than a week ago with K.J. Wright and Bobby Wagner at fuller health. That Dak Prescott and the Dallas passing game got nothing going resulted in both stuttering drives and stacked fronts for Elliott. He gets a tough draw against Philadelphia on the road in Week 17, which is bad timing for a Dallas offense headed downward at the moment.