Elliott carried the ball 18 times for 51 yards and caught two of three targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 24-19 loss to the Steelers.

The running back was a game-time decision due to a minor hamstring strain, but Elliott was deemed good to go after pregame warmups and wound up seeing 20 or more touches for the eighth time in nine games this season. He wasn't particularly productive, however, failing to find the end zone for the fourth straight contest -- in fact, Elliott hasn't scored since Dak Prescott (ankle) was lost for the year. He'll get a week to rest and heal up during the Cowboys' bye before facing the Vikings in Week 11.