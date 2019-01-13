Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Bottled up in loss
Elliott rushed 20 times for 47 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 30-22 loss to the Rams. He added two catches (five targets) for 19 yards.
Elliott couldn't get anything going against the Rams' stout front, as he was routinely being met with first contact behind the line of scrimmage. The star back was able to salvage his fantasy day with a touchdown from in close, but DFS owners were certainly hoping for a bigger output considering Elliott's price tag. Despite the poor finish, the 23-year-old proved yet again that he is one of the premier running backs in the game with 1,434 rushing yards and six touchdowns to go along with 77 receptions, 567 receiving yards and three more scores through the air during the regular season.
