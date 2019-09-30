Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Bottled up on ground

Elliott rushed 18 times for 35 yards and a touchdown, adding 30 yards on six receptions (seven targets) in Sunday's 12-10 loss to the Saints.

Elliott was met at the line of scrimmage on the majority of his runs, finishing the with longest run of just six yards and fumbling on a key fouth-and-1 attempt in the second quarter. The Saints defense appeared determined to not let the Cowboys' run game get going, and that strategy paid off in a low-scoring, defensive affair. A positive takeaway for Zeke's fantasy owners would be that the back garnered 100 percent of Dallas' running back carries. The 24-year-old is still the workhorse of the backfield even with backup Tony Pollard (zero touches) blowing up for 100-plus yards last week. The Packers have held opposing rushing offenses to just 86.3 yards per game this season, so Elliott will have to work hard for his yards in the Cowboys' next contest.