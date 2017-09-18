Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Can continue playing

The NFL's emergency motion seeking a stay of Elliott's preliminary injunction has been denied, Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports.

The league wanted a fast response and got its wish, albeit without the desired result. The NFL now has to wait for a ruling on its appeal of the injunction in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. The process could take a few months, which increases Elliott's chances of playing the entire season. He's set to face a tough Arizona defense in Week 3, coming off the worst performance of his young career in Sunday's 42-17 loss to the Broncos. Elliott did have 140 yards from scrimmage against a tough Giants defense Week 1.