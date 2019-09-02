Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Can't finalize deal Sunday
Elliott and the Cowboys were unable to finalize a contract extension Sunday, with the team growing frustrated by the end of the exchange, Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reports.
The Cowboys reportedly expected more compromise after Saturday's negotiations brought some positive momentum. Regardless of the details, it sounds like the two parties will continue talking Monday, with time now a serious factor in terms of Elliott's availability for Week 1 against the Giants. The 24-year-old running back currently resides on the Reserve/Did Not Report list, leaving rookie Tony Pollard as the top running back on the Cowboys' 53-man roster.
