Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Chest injury not a concern
Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Thursday that he's not worried about the health of Elliott, who is nursing a chest injury, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports. "Seems like [Elliott is] gonna be fine moving forward," Garrett said.
Elliott popped up on the Cowboys' injury report Wednesday with the chest issue, but since he was able to practice fully, it wasn't considered a major concern. Garrett's comments reinforce as much, so from a health standpoint, Elliott seems to be on sound footing through the first quarter of the season. More troubling for Elliott is his legal outlook, as it was reported Monday that the running back could receive a decision on the NFL's appeal of his preliminary injunction during the Cowboys' upcoming bye in Week 6, at which point it would be determine whether or not Elliott would be forced to serve any portion of the six-game suspension he was initially handed down in August.
