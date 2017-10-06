Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Cleared from final injury report
Elliott (chest) was a full practice participant all week and doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game against Green Bay, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Elliott's first appearance on the injury report this season never appeared to be much of a concern. He should be fine to handle his usual massive workload come Sunday, with the Cowboys surely not planning to hold back ahead of a Week 6 bye. On the suspension-related front, Elliott may get a decision on the NFL's appeal of his preliminary injunction during the Cowboys' upcoming bye week. It still seems likely he'll be able to play the entire 2017 season.
