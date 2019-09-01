Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Closing in on deal
Elliott and the Cowboys are closing in on a contract extension, Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reports.
Robinson specifies that he's reporting sourced information, not just speculating based on what's already known. Another reliable reporter, Adam Schefter of ESPN, passed along similar information Saturday, noting that Elliott could finalize a contract by the end of this weekend. Even if the process takes a bit longer, it sounds like the running back is on a path that could allow him to play Week 1 against the Giants.
