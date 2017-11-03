Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Coach not concerned by lack of practice

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said Friday that he doesn't believe it will be difficult for Elliott to get back to full speed in time for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. Elliott returned to practice Friday after the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit granted a temporary stay on his six-game suspension earlier in the day.

After a judge denied Elliott a stay Monday to activate the suspension, the NFLPA filed an emergency motion to appeal the ruling and were able to delay the running back's ban for at least one more game. Since the Second Circuit is on track to hear Elliott's request for an injunction early next week, it's possible that his suspension could be reinstated prior to the Week 10 matchup with the Falcons, barring another successful appeal. While the ongoing legal matter continues to cast uncertainty on Elliott's availability for the second half of the season, his lack of participation in practices Wednesday and Thursday while he remained away from the Cowboys shouldn't have much of an impact on his fantasy outlook for the current week. In fact, the extra time off to rest might prove beneficial for Elliott, who carried the ball a season-high 33 times in the Week 8 victory over the Redskins.