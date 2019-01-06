Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Compiles 169 scrimmage yards

Elliott carried 26 times for 137 yards and a touchdown during Saturday's 24-22 win over the Seahawks. He also caught four passes for 32 additional yards.

Elliott eclipsed 30 touches for the third time this season, averaging 5.3 yards per carry while providing utility as a receiver as well. He scored on a one-yard touchdown plunge in the fourth quarter and could have had another on the next drive, but Dak Prescott took the ball in instead. Perhaps his best contribution came on the team's final scoring drive, when he got outside, picked up a first down and stayed in bounds to keep the clock running. The team's next opponent will depend on Sunday's results, but Elliott will need to put on another magnificent performance whether the Saints or the Rams are on the other side next weekend.