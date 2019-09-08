Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Conflicting reports on workload
Elliott is expected to receive around 20-to-25 snaps in Sunday's game against the Giants, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Meanwhile, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports that Elliott is expecting to handle a "normal" workload in Week 1.
Unless Elliott is getting the ball on nearly every snap he plays in Rapoport's projection, the two reports are seemingly at odds with one another with regard to the running back's projected workload. Though Rapoport notes that the Cowboys are satisfied with Elliott's conditioning after he logged only three practices this week following an extended holdout, the team reportedly wants to ease the 24-year-old back into the mix and avoid the soft-tissue injuries that can often crop up after a prolonged layoff. Of course, the Cowboys could end up loosening any restrictions if Elliott looks good as the game unfolds, a development that would align with Raanan's report. The lack of definitive word on a touch/snap count for Elliott makes him a riskier DFS option than normal while he's one of the higher-priced options at running back, but he still looks like a solid lineup option in season-long leagues even if he ends up ceding more work than usual to his backup, rookie Tony Pollard.
