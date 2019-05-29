Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Could be reviewed by league
The NFL likely will review a May 19 incident involving Elliott and a concert security guard, Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reports.
Briefly handcuffed after bumping the security guard, Elliott ultimately wasn't arrested or charged with any crime. His history of league discipline could be a complicating factor, but Cowboys executive Stephen Jones said the incident won't impact negotiations for a long-term contract. Dallas recently exercised its fifth-year option to keep Elliott under team control through 2020. The running back will turn 24 in July and appears headed for another busy campaign after the Cowboys declined to make backfield depth an offseason priority. Rod Smith was allowed to leave for the Giants, replaced by fourth-round pick Tony Pollard -- who was mostly a gadget player at Memphis -- and seventh-round pick Mike Weber.
