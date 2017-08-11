Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Could face NFL discipline
Elliott may be suspended as many as six games, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.
Take this speculative report with a grain of salt, but clarity on any potential league discipline for Elliott could arrive on Friday. However, the fact that both Slater and NFL Network colleague Ian Rapoport of NFL Network mentioned six games as a "benchmark" means the first-round running back may receive a longer punishment than initially expected. At least most fantasy drafters will have time to tell whether Elliott will be kept out for a significant chunk of the season, which will heavily influence his draft-day price. Darren McFadden stands to serve as lead back for the Cowboys for however long Elliott might sit.
