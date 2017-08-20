Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Could make preseason appearance

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Elliott (suspension) could play a few snaps in Saturday's preseason game against Oakland, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Darren McFadden and Ezkiel Elliott handled nine totes apiece in Elliott's absence Saturday against the Colts, with McFadden getting each of the team's first seven carries, though he did lose a fumble on his final touch of the game. Elliott doesn't figure to see much action this preseason as he prepares for an Aug. 29 appeal hearing for his upcoming six-game suspension.