Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Could make preseason appearance
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Elliott (suspension) could play a few snaps in Saturday's preseason game against Oakland, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Darren McFadden and Ezkiel Elliott handled nine totes apiece in Elliott's absence Saturday against the Colts, with McFadden getting each of the team's first seven carries, though he did lose a fumble on his final touch of the game. Elliott doesn't figure to see much action this preseason as he prepares for an Aug. 29 appeal hearing for his upcoming six-game suspension.
More News
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Likely out Saturday•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Preparing for Aug. 29 appeal•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Files appeal of suspension•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: To appeal six-game suspension•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Suspended for six games•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Could face NFL discipline•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...