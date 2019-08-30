Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Could miss multiple regular-season games

Owner Jerry Jones acknowledged Thursday that Elliott (contract dispute) could miss multiple regular-season games, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

The deadline for Elliott to come to terms on a new contract and play in Week 1 is drawing closer, and it doesn't sound as though a deal is close to being reached. "I'm operating as though right now he's going to miss regular-season games," said Jones. "My entire expectation for what we're putting together as a team right now would anticipate with him holding out and not having any training camp and that he's going to miss games. I just accept that." The star back would likely have to sign a deal and be back in practice by Wednesday to have a shot of playing in the season opener against the Giants.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • jameis.jpg

    Fantasy football sleepers: Get Duke

    SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    QB Tiers 7.0

    With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...

  • NFL: Detroit Lions at Oakland Raiders

    RB Tiers 7.0

    How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    WR Tiers 7.0

    Last year was one of the best for wide receivers in recent memory. Will 2019 see a repeat?...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    TE Tiers 7.0

    You can get a big edge on your competition by taking an elite tight end early. Is it worth...

  • darren-waller-1400.jpg

    Deep sleeper Fantasy picks

    Dave Richard combs through preseason games and NFL rosters every summer to find the deep sleepers...