Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Could miss multiple regular-season games

Owner Jerry Jones acknowledged Thursday that Elliott (contract dispute) could miss multiple regular-season games, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

The deadline for Elliott to come to terms on a new contract and play in Week 1 is drawing closer, and it doesn't sound as though a deal is close to being reached. "I'm operating as though right now he's going to miss regular-season games," said Jones. "My entire expectation for what we're putting together as a team right now would anticipate with him holding out and not having any training camp and that he's going to miss games. I just accept that." The star back would likely have to sign a deal and be back in practice by Wednesday to have a shot of playing in the season opener against the Giants.