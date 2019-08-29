Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Deadline looming for Week 1

Elliott will need to end his holdout before next Wednesday's practice to have a real chance of featuring in the Cowboys' offense for Week 1, David Moore of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Dallas will begin preparing for the Giants in earnest on Wednesday, and while Zeke may be keeping himself in great shape during his self-imposed exile in Cabo, if he's not with the team to be integrated into the game plan, it's hard to imagine him seeing much action in the opener even if he walks back through the door at the last minute. Impressive rookie Tony Pollard and veteran Alfred Morris figure to handle the backfield workload as long as Elliott is holding out.