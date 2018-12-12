Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Dealing with shoulder injury

Elliott was held out of practice Wednesday due to a shoulder injury, Calvin Watkins of The Athletic reports. "Just a maintenance day," Elliott told Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News. "Just got a little sore shoulder. It's late in the season. I've had a lot of touches. Just trying to make sure I'm fresh for [Sunday's game against the Colts]."

After Elliott ripped up the Eagles for 192 yards from scrimmage in the Cowboys' Week 14 win, coach Jason Garrett relayed the running back was feeling fine as a result of a neck injury he suffered in the fourth quarter. Elliott was seen in sweats at the beginning of Wednesday's practice, though, creating questions about his health. He put them to rest with his comments afterward. Elliott has two more sessions this week to prove that the shoulder issue won't impact his upcoming availability.