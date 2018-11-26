Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Dealing with sore hip
Elliott was held out of practice Sunday to rest a sore hip but was back on the field Monday with his teammates, Kate Hairopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Elliott apparently got a bit banged up in the 31-23 win over Washington on Thanksgiving Day, though the hip issue didn't prevent him from piling up 143 yards and a score on 31 touches. He may be listed as a limited participant when the Cowboys release their initial practice report for Week 13 in advance of Thursday's difficult matchup with the Saints. Dallas also has some injury concerns on the offensive line, which could be problematic against a New Orleans defense ranked first in rushing yards allowed (73.2 per game) and second in yards per carry (3.6) this season.
