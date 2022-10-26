Elliott, who won't practice Wednesday, is tending to a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his right knee and a thigh bruise that he sustained during this past Sunday's win against the Lions, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Elliott played through most of last season with a torn PCL in his right knee, racking up more than 1,000 yards on the ground for the fourth time in six pro campaigns. This time around, he may not be so lucky, though. Elliot told Jon Machota of The Athletic on Wednesday that he's dealing with stiffness in his right knee and is unsure if he'll be able to suit up Sunday against the Bears. "I don't know right now," Elliott said. "We got a lot of time until Sunday." He noted he doesn't necessarily need to practice to be available on game day, but his status nonetheless bears watching in the coming days to see if he has a chance to play this weekend. No matter if Elliott is active or not, Tony Pollard figures to benefit in the Cowboys backfield.