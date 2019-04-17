Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Decision looming for 2020 option

Team executive Stephen Jones said Wednesday that the Cowboys expect to pick up the fifth-year option on Elliott's contract before the May 3 deadline, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Since he was selected with the fourth overall pick in the 2016 draft, Elliott is the only player in the league with more than 1,000 touches (1,003, to be exact), through which he's produced 5,247 yards from scrimmage and 34 touchdowns in 40 games. Those numbers make the Cowboys' upcoming decision a no-brainer, especially with DeMarcus Lawrence's long-term extension out of the way. Aside from Lawrence and Elliott, the team also may seek to lock Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper into long-term deals.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos

    Pre-NFL draft PPR mock

    Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR mock draft, including the incoming rookies,...

  • DENVER BRONCOS VS DENVER BRONCOS, NFL

    Breakouts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...

  • josh-allen-7-1400.jpg

    Sleepers 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...

  • ben-roethlisberger.jpg

    Busts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...

  • juju-smith-schuster-steelers.jpg

    AFC Fantasy news and notes

    In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...

  • usatsi-10233902-chris-godwin-bucs-preseason-pregame.jpg

    NFC Fantasy news and notes

    Jamey Eisenberg spent time with several NFC coaches at the NFL's annual league meetings in...