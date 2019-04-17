Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Decision looming for 2020 option

Team executive Stephen Jones said Wednesday that the Cowboys expect to pick up the fifth-year option on Elliott's contract before the May 3 deadline, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Since he was selected with the fourth overall pick in the 2016 draft, Elliott is the only player in the league with more than 1,000 touches (1,003, to be exact), through which he's produced 5,247 yards from scrimmage and 34 touchdowns in 40 games. Those numbers make the Cowboys' upcoming decision a no-brainer, especially with DeMarcus Lawrence's long-term extension out of the way. Aside from Lawrence and Elliott, the team also may seek to lock Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper into long-term deals.