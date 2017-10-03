Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Decision on suspension could come during bye week
Elliott could get a decision during the Cowboys' Week 6 bye on the NFL's appeal of the preliminary injunction that is keeping the league from enforcing his six-game suspension, Kate Hairopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Both the NFL and NFLPA made their cases in oral arguments Monday before the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, with Judge Edward Prado indicating to both parties the court would "try to get back to you as soon as we can", but no decision is expected before the Cowboys take the field this weekend against the Packers. The NFL's best chance to get the suspension to stick in 2017 would seem to rest on NFLPA lawyer Jeffrey Kessler's unusual decision to file his appeal in Texas rather than New York, where the league's offices are located, and to do so before arbiter Harold Henderson even issued his ruling. If those procedural issues get rejected, however, Elliott seems all but certain to play the entire rest of the season while his case winds its way through the legal system.
