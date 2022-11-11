Elliott (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Green Bay.
Team president Jerry Jones said Friday morning that he expected Elliott to play but still had to see how the running back felt after Friday's practice. He was a limited participant for a third straight day, and possibilities for this Sunday including being active but in a smaller-than-usual role. Backfield mate Tony Pollard also said he expects Elliott to play, but the Cowboys could take it down to a game-time call ahead of the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday.
More News
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: On track to play•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Remains limited Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Unsure about playing this week•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Returning to practice•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Doesn't practice Monday•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Seeking return in Week 10•