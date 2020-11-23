Elliott carried the ball 21 times for 103 yards and caught both his targets for 11 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-28 win over the Vikings.

While he lost the statistical battle with Dalvin Cook, Elliott and the Cowboys won the war, and the Dallas back produced his first 100-yard rushing performance of the season. With Andy Dalton back at the helm, the team's offense as a whole looked a little more like the unit that was so potent early in the year under Dak Prescott, and Elliott will take some much-needed momentum into a Thanksgiving clash with Washington.