Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Discipline decision not expected over weekend

Elliott is not expected to find out this weekend whether the NFL's investigation into his personal conduct will result in a suspension, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Elliott is the subject of a league investigation into a 2016 domestic violence allegation against him, and recent off-field incidents are presumably also being taken into account with regard to potential punishment. While a ruling on Elliott's status is not expected over the weekend, the running back's response to the findings report he received from the NFL last week has reportedly been submitted, setting the stage for the situation to be resolved in the near future. Elliott is scheduled to report for the start of Cowboys training camp Saturday.