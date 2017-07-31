Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Discipline decision not expected this week
Elliott is not expected to receive a decision this week on whether he'll be disciplined by the league following its investigation into his personal conduct, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
Elliott's case, which centers on a year-long investigation into multiple incidents allegedly involving Elliott, including a domestic violence accusation, is reportedly being reviewed by a panel of four outside advisers to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. The independent advisers were present when Elliott met with league officials earlier this month, but they've yet to finish their work regarding his case, thus explaining the wait for a decision on the running back's status. With a ruling not expected this week, Elliott will continue to practice as usual and could play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Cardinals. As it stands, there's no definitive timetable for when Goodell could potentially announce discipline for Elliott, but a decision is expected to be known before the regular season starts.
