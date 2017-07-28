Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Discipline decision not imminent
Elliott will not receive a decision this weekend on potential punishment stemming from the NFL's investigation into his personal conduct, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
Elliott was the subject of a league investigation into a 2016 domestic violence allegation, and although his response to the NFL's findings was submitted a couple weeks ago, there's yet to be a formal announcement on whether he'll face discipline. For what it's worth, the Cowboys added depth to their backfield by signing Ronnie Hillman earlier this week, when owner and general manager Jerry Jones thought a decision on Elliott's case was imminent. With an announcement not expected over the weekend, however, Dallas will have to continue to wait and see whether their star tailback will be fully available for the regular season.
