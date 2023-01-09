Elliott carried the ball eight times for 10 yards and failed to catch either of his targets in Sunday's 26-6 loss to the Commanders.

No Dallas running back gained more than 19 yards in what was an abysmal performance for the entire offense. Elliott completes his seventh NFL season with a career-low 876 rushing yards and 968 scrimmage yards, but his 12 rushing TDs helped keep his fantasy value afloat. Up next for the Cowboys is a date with the Buccaneers in the wild-card round, and with Dak Prescott's issues with interceptions continuing Sunday, Dallas could lean heavily on Elliott and Tony Pollard out of the backfield.