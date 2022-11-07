Coach Mike McCarthy said Elliott (knee) won't practice Monday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Per Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Elliott said Monday that the swelling in his knee had gone down over the Cowboy's Week 9 bye, and he hopes to return to practice during Week 10 prep. However, the running back admitted he doesn't know when he'll be back in pads and added that he'll have to wear a brace on his knee when he returns to football activities. McCarthy said Monday's session was light, so it's a little discouraging that Elliott couldn't participate in any fashion, though his absence could be precautionary. Fantasy managers will likely have to monitor Elliott's status throughout the week, and his availability for Sunday's matchup against the Packers may come down to a game-time decision.