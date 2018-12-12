Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Elliott (neck) did not participate in practice Wednesday, Kate Hairopoulos of The Dallas Morning News
Hairopoulos notes that Elliott was on the field Wednesday, but was in sweats, while his teammates practiced with their helmets on. Per Todd Archer of ESPN.com, the running back suffered a stinger in Sunday's overtime win over the Eagles, but managed to return to the game, en route to racking up 28 carries for 113 yards and 12 catches for 79 yards. We'll have to see if the Cowboys attach an injury designation to Elliott's non-participation Wednesday, or go the DNP/non-injury route. Either way, we expect him to be a go Sunday against the Colts.
