Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Dominates in workhorse role

Elliott ran for 111 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries during Sunday's game against Washington. He also caught two passes for nine additional yards in the 31-21 win.

After playing in a somewhat limited capacity during the season opener, Elliott took on his usual workhorse role in this one and responded by averaging 4.8 yards per carry against a solid Redskins front. He took a backseat to the passing offense at times in the red zone but topped his day off with a short rushing score in the fourth quarter. Now back up to speed along with what looks like an elite offense, Elliott is primed for a big game next Sunday at home against an abysmal Dolphins team.