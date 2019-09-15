Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Dominates in workhorse role
Elliott ran for 111 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries during Sunday's game against Washington. He also caught two passes for nine additional yards in the 31-21 win.
After playing in a somewhat limited capacity during the season opener, Elliott took on his usual workhorse role in this one and responded by averaging 4.8 yards per carry against a solid Redskins front. He took a backseat to the passing offense at times in the red zone but topped his day off with a short rushing score in the fourth quarter. Now back up to speed along with what looks like an elite offense, Elliott is primed for a big game next Sunday at home against an abysmal Dolphins team.
More News
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Gearing up for increased workload•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Finds end zone in Week 1 win•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Conflicting reports on workload•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Eyeing 'normal' workload Week 1•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Added to 53-man roster•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Workload TBD on Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Injuries: Mixon in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Bounceback for Ben?
Get off to a bad start in Week 1? There's no need to panic. You can bounce back in Week 2 just...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 2.