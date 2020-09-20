Elliott ran for 89 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries while securing six of seven targets for 33 yards during Sunday's 40-39 win against the Falcons. He also committed two first-quarter fumbles, losing one to Atlanta.

Elliott has been an elite rusher since the day he entered the NFL, as exhibited by the 1,631 rushing yards and 16 total touchdowns he collected during his All-Pro rookie season of 2016. The back's receiving skills had been a work in progress when he entered the league, but Elliott has now averaged 4.2 catches per game dating back to the start of 2018 (compared to 2.3 receptions per game between 2016 and 2017). Fresh off a comeback win, Elliott and the Cowboys' rushing attack now prepare for a Week 3 matchup against Seattle, and a Seahawks defense that contained Atlanta to 72 team rushing yards in its season debut.