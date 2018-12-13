Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Elevates to full practice

Elliott (shoulder) practiced in full Thursday, Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site reports.

This week, Elliott dealt with the aftereffects of a lowering the helmet penalty call that forced him to the sideline for a spell Week 14 against the Eagles, kicking it off with a limited showing at Wednesday's practice. After elevating to a full participant Thursday, Elliott is ready to follow up a 40-touch, 192-yard-from-scrimmage performance, though Sunday's matchup at Indianapolis brings with it the eighth-ranked run defense (102.9 yards per game).

