Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Elevates to full practice
Elliott (shoulder) practiced in full Thursday, Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site reports.
This week, Elliott dealt with the aftereffects of a lowering the helmet penalty call that forced him to the sideline for a spell Week 14 against the Eagles, kicking it off with a limited showing at Wednesday's practice. After elevating to a full participant Thursday, Elliott is ready to follow up a 40-touch, 192-yard-from-scrimmage performance, though Sunday's matchup at Indianapolis brings with it the eighth-ranked run defense (102.9 yards per game).
More News
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Back practicing Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Dealing with shoulder injury•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Feeling OK following neck injury•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Receives 40 touches•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Productive all-around stat line•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 Game Previews
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Week 15 things to know
It's a wild week at quarterback, the Vikings may have a new offense, and there are a few offenses...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...