Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Expected to make preseason debut Saturday
Elliott (suspension) is expected to make his preseason debut Saturday against the Raiders, Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Thursday he intends to deploy Elliott with the first-team offense for a few series during Dallas' third preseason tilt Saturday. This would likely be the No. 1 running back's only action of the preseason, however, with an appeal hearing for his six-game suspension looming on Aug. 29. Darren McFadden and Alfred Morris are slated to work as complements behind Elliott, but all three figure to see snaps with the first team Saturday.
More News
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Could make preseason appearance•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Likely out Saturday•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Preparing for Aug. 29 appeal•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Files appeal of suspension•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: To appeal six-game suspension•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Suspended for six games•
-
Can Carson star for Seattle?
Chris Carson wasn't on Fantasy radars to open training camp, but he's opened some eyes. Dave...
-
Luck's injury a concern for Hilton
Andrew Luck (shoulder) might not be ready for Week 1, and there's a report he could be out...
-
Podcast: Live mock; Gillislee's value
Need to get ready for a draft this weekend? Follow along as we complete a 12-team draft on...
-
Takeaways: Two quality QBs
The standout performances from the second week of the preseason -- for better or worse -- involve...
-
Hunt running away with it?
Is Kareem Hunt that much better than Spencer Ware? Dave Richard dives into the latest preseason...
-
Searching for clarity in Pats' backfield
Rex Burkhead looked good, but Mike Gillislee is back at Patriots practice, opening the running...