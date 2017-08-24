Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Expected to make preseason debut Saturday

Elliott (suspension) is expected to make his preseason debut Saturday against the Raiders, Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Thursday he intends to deploy Elliott with the first-team offense for a few series during Dallas' third preseason tilt Saturday. This would likely be the No. 1 running back's only action of the preseason, however, with an appeal hearing for his six-game suspension looming on Aug. 29. Darren McFadden and Alfred Morris are slated to work as complements behind Elliott, but all three figure to see snaps with the first team Saturday.