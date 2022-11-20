Elliott (knee) is expected to play Sunday against the Vikings, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Official confirmation of Elliott's status will arrive when the Cowboys' inactives are posted ahead of Sunday's 4:25 ET kickoff, but Pelissero relays that the running back is in line to rejoin his team's backfield after missing two straight games. In his anticipated return, Elliott is slated to play with a brace on his knee, with the report suggesting that fellow RB Tony Pollard figures to see his share of touches in Week 11 as Elliott is re-introduced to the mix.
