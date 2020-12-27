Elliott (calf) is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Eagles, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Elliott is on track to return to the lineup after missing last week's win over the 49ers. Tony Pollard shined in his absence, generating 132 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns. It's possible that Pollard handles a few more reps after proving himself last week, but Elliott should still be the lead back if he's, indeed, in the lineup.