Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Expected to play Week 17
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Monday that the Cowboys will go "all out" in their Week 17 matchup with the Giants, suggesting Elliott will play in the contest, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.
After defeating the Buccaneers in Week 16, the Cowboys clinched the NFC East title and are locked in as the conference's No. 4 seed in the postseason. With nothing on the line for Dallas in the regular-season finale, there's little to gain by using key players extensively and potentially exposing them to injury ahead of the playoffs. That said, if Elliott ends up seeing something resembling a normal workload in Week 17, it would make him one of the better high-end fantasy plays at running back, though Jones' comments shouldn't be taken as gospel at this point. Reserve backs Rod Smith and Darius Jackson would be in line for more snaps than usual if Dallas ultimately decides to restrict Elliott's usage.
More News
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Solid but unspectacular in win•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Totals 128 scrimmage yards•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Elevates to full practice•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Back practicing Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Dealing with shoulder injury•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Sits out practice Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...
-
Week 16 reactions: 2019's stars shine
With just one week left in the season, Chris Towers looks back on Week 16 by looking ahead...
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
LIVE: Week 16 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 16