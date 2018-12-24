Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Expected to play Week 17

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Monday that the Cowboys will go "all out" in their Week 17 matchup with the Giants, suggesting Elliott will play in the contest, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

After defeating the Buccaneers in Week 16, the Cowboys clinched the NFC East title and are locked in as the conference's No. 4 seed in the postseason. With nothing on the line for Dallas in the regular-season finale, there's little to gain by using key players extensively and potentially exposing them to injury ahead of the playoffs. That said, if Elliott ends up seeing something resembling a normal workload in Week 17, it would make him one of the better high-end fantasy plays at running back, though Jones' comments shouldn't be taken as gospel at this point. Reserve backs Rod Smith and Darius Jackson would be in line for more snaps than usual if Dallas ultimately decides to restrict Elliott's usage.