Head coach Mike McCarthy said Elliott (hamstring) would be limited in Thursday's practice, but the Cowboys expect the running back to be available for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

The Cowboys are managing Elliott's reps for the second day in a row, but based on the comments from his coach, the hamstring issue doesn't seem to be anything serious. Instead, Elliott's poor team context is his biggest obstacle these days, as a banged-up offensive line and shaky quarterback play have contributed to him averaging less than four yards per carry and drawing just four total targets over the past two games. Even though Elliott is expected to be ready to handle a normal workload this weekend, a bounce-back performance may not be in the cards versus Pittsburgh's fifth-ranked run defense.