Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Expected to practice in some capacity

Coach Jason Garrett said he expects Elliott (knee/ankle) to "do something" during Wednesday's practice, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

It remains to be seen whether Elliott's activity will result in him being listed as a full, limited or non-participant on the team's practice report, but the fact that he's in uniform for the Cowboys' first session of the week is a positive sign. Team owner Jerry Jones noted a day ago that while Elliott is "banged up," the Cowboys are optimistic the running back will be available for Sunday's game in Houston. While playing through knee bursitis and ankle soreness in the Week 4 win over the Lions, Elliott delivered his best outing of the season, logging 240 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on 29 touches (25 carries, four receptions).