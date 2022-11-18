Coach Mike McCarthy said Friday he expects Elliott (knee) to play versus Minnesota on Sunday, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Elliott is coming off back-to-back limited practice sessions, and while he could still carry an injury tag into Sunday's contest, it appears the Cowboys expect to have him back in action for the first time since Week 7. Tony Pollard has thrived in a lead role, with 100-plus rushing yards in each of Dallas' last two games, so it will be worth monitoring whether Elliott is still feeling any lingering effects from his Grade 2 right MCL sprain. Elliott has said he plans to wear a brace on his right knee, and the Cowboys will next have to look ahead to a short week before taking on the Giants on Thanksgiving Day.