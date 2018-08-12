Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Expects to make one preseason appearance

Elliot said he'll likely play the first possession of the Cowboys' third preseason game Sunday, Aug. 26 against the Cardinals, Kate Hairopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

In essence, Elliot expects to replicate his exhibition workload from a season ago. The decision comes down to one of health as he prepares to handle a massive workload for the third consecutive season. In the first two, he averaged 23.6 and 26.8 touches per game, so his bell-cow status really isn't in question.

