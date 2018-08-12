Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Expects to make one preseason appearance
Elliot said he'll likely play the first possession of the Cowboys' third preseason game Sunday, Aug. 26 against the Cardinals, Kate Hairopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.
In essence, Elliot expects to replicate his exhibition workload from a season ago. The decision comes down to one of health as he prepares to handle a massive workload for the third consecutive season. In the first two, he averaged 23.6 and 26.8 touches per game, so his bell-cow status really isn't in question.
More News
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Looking slimmer at camp•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Could catch more balls•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Tops 100 yards in season finale•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Will play Week 17•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Big workload in loss•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Set for 'significant touches' in Week 16•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Preseason reactions from Week 1
Dave Richard breaks down what he saw in Week 1 of the preseason, and what you need to know...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Target Njoku
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Fantasy football rankings, 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
WR position preview
Catch up with everything from our wide receiver preview in one convenient place. It's everything...
-
RB breakdown for all 32
Which backfields have multiple running backs you should take on the same team? Which ones have...
-
Rookie RB rankings
Rookie running backs can't be ignored. Dave Richard has spent the last five months getting...