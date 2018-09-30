Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Explodes for 240 scrimmage yards versus Lions
Elliott carried 25 times for 152 yards Sunday against the Lions. He also caught four passes for 88 yards and a touchdown in the 26-24 win.
Elliott broke off several big gains both through the air and as a runner, notching a new career high in scrimmage yards. He was directly responsible for some pivotal moments in the game, including a nifty 38-yard catch and run into the end zone in the second quarter and a beautiful over-the-shoulder catch to set up the winning field goal in the final seconds. Elliott got off to a bit of a slow start to the season, but he's exploded for 378 scrimmage yards on 48 touches over the last two weeks. His ability combined with the probability of a massive workload make him an excellent fantasy option next Sunday against the Texans.
