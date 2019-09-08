Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Eyeing 'normal' workload Week 1
Elliott is expecting to handle a "normal" workload Sunday in the Cowboys' game against the Giants, a source tells Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com.
Despite missing all of training camp and the preseason before agreeing to a six-year, $90 million contract extension Wednesday, Elliott apparently feels as though his conditioning is up to par after logging three practices. Though prior reports suggested that the star running back would be in store for a limited slate of around 20-to-25 plays in Week 1, the Cowboys appear willing to loosen the reins on Elliott if he looks to be in good form early in the contest. If Elliott does in fact handle a normal workload -- which equated to about 25 touches per game in 2018 -- he would represent one of the higher-end Week 1 fantasy options at running back. It would also result in fewer snaps for rookie Tony Pollard, who had been poised to claim an every-down role for Dallas before Elliott put pen to paper on the new deal.
