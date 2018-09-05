Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Feeling more focused
Elliott believes his disappointing 2017 campaign has led to an improvement in his focus and intensity heading into the upcoming season, David Moore of The Dallas Morning News reports. "The chip on my shoulder is just not having a full year last year and not performing the way I believe I could have," Elliott said.
Elliott's touch volume made him a first-rate fantasy asset when he played last year, but a six-game suspension and underwhelming mark of 4.1 yards per carry put a major stain on his season. He won't have to play with the weight of a possible suspension hanging over him this time around, and preseason concerns about the health of the Dallas offensive line have mostly cleared up. The team will be playing without standout center Travis Frederick (illness) indefinitely, but it seems the other four starters should be fine for Sunday's opener in Carolina. Elliott is expected to handle his typically huge workload on the ground in 2018, with the possibility of more pass-catching responsibilities in an offense that no longer has tight end Jason Witten and wideout Dez Bryant gobbling up targets.
More News
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Set to rest Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Unlikely to play•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Status undetermined for third preseason game•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Expects to make one preseason appearance•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Looking slimmer at camp•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Could catch more balls•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 1 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Kenyan Drake may be listed as a co-starter, but there's no doubt he should be in your lineup...
-
Week 1 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Philip Rivers is always undervalued, and Jamey Eisenberg thinks he's one of the top quarterbacks...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Week 1 Waiver Wire: Target SF
Jamey Eisenberg gives you some players to target off waivers heading into Week 1, as well as...
-
What you missed on Tuesday
Heath Cummings covers the news you may have missed on Tuesday, including the latest on Le'Veon...
-
Week 1 Trade Values
You don't have to wait until Week 1 kicks off to put your roster in better position to win!...